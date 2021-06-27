Uzbekistan's Tashkent closes entrance checkpoints due to new quarantine restrictions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27

Trend:

All posts at the entrance to Uzbekistan’s Tashkent were closed, except for the Erkin post in the center of Zangiata district, Trend reports referring to daryo.

According to the information, all roads leading to the capital of Uzbekistan were closed with concrete blocks on June 27 from 17:00 pm (GMT +5). Only a few posts remained open to effectively control entry and exit from the city.

It is noted that access to the center of Zangiata district is carried out only through the Erkin checkpoint.

It is reported that due to the closure of all other access roads to Tashkent, there was heavy traffic in the area on the roads of Bek Barak and the former markets of Abu Sakhi.

Earlier it was reported that new quarantine restrictions are being introduced in Uzbekistan starting from June 28. It was noted that this is due to an increase in the level of COVID-19 disease in the country.