Uzbek enterprise considers using experience of German Siemens Energy AG in chemical industry

A meeting was held in Berlin between the management of Uzkimyosanoat JSC and Siemens Energy AG, Trend reports citing Uzdaily.

The parties considered promising investment projects in the chemical industry of Uzbekistan aimed at ensuring energy efficiency, reducing carbon dioxide emissions into the atmosphere, and using hydrogen technology as an alternative source of electricity. Separately, a project for the construction of power generation for the chemical cluster in Navoi on the basis of public-private partnership (PPP) was discussed.

According to Uzkimyosanoat, following the negotiations, the parties agreed to continue joint work and consider the possibility of using the experience of the German company. Also, within the framework of the previously signed memorandum of understanding, a detailed Roadmap has been prepared for the implementation of the agreements reached, with the preparation of technical and economic calculations by 1 October 2021.