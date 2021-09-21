Uzbekistan reveals number of vaccinated citizens as of September 21

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 21

By Fakhri Vakilov – Trend:

More than 3.7 million Uzbeks have already completed a full course of vaccination against COVID-19, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Health of Uzbekistan.

It is reported that on September 20, 253,360 people received the coronavirus vaccine. Of these, 103,804 people received the first dose of the vaccine, 97,315 - the second, and 52,241 - the third.

To date, the total number of coronavirus vaccine doses administered in Uzbekistan is 18,526,941 doses.

Among the regions, residents of the Khorezm region received the most vaccines - 41,274 doses. This is followed by the Tashkent (39,153 doses) and Andijan (28,679 doses) regions.

Of the total number of vaccinated people, most of them are in Fergana (2,069,784 doses), Namangan (2,018,666), and Andijan (2,008,565) regions.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@vakilovfaxri