Uzbekistan reveals leading regions in amount of loans issued in 9M2021

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.1

By Natavan Rzayeva - Trend:

Tashkent city, the capital of Uzbekistan became the leader in the number of loans issued from January through September 2021 (151.3 trillion soums or $14 billion), Trend reports citing the Uzbek Central Bank.

This is followed by the Tashkent region with the volume of loans issued in the amount of 19.2 trillion soums ($1.7 billion) during the corresponding period.

In general, the total volume of all loans issued by banks of Uzbekistan from January through September 2021 amounted to 311.5 trillion soums ($29 billion).

