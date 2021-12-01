Uzbekistan reveals leading regions in amount of loans issued in 9M2021
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.1
By Natavan Rzayeva - Trend:
Tashkent city, the capital of Uzbekistan became the leader in the number of loans issued from January through September 2021 (151.3 trillion soums or $14 billion), Trend reports citing the Uzbek Central Bank.
This is followed by the Tashkent region with the volume of loans issued in the amount of 19.2 trillion soums ($1.7 billion) during the corresponding period.
In general, the total volume of all loans issued by banks of Uzbekistan from January through September 2021 amounted to 311.5 trillion soums ($29 billion).
The volume of loans issued by regions of Uzbekistan from January through September 2021:
|
Name of the region
|
Volume of loans (billion soums)
|
Republic of Karakalpakstan
|
8,415
|
Аndijan
|
13,492
|
Bukhara
|
14,331
|
Jizzakh
|
10,666
|
Каshkandarya
|
11,901
|
Navoi
|
9,270
|
Namagan
|
11,027
|
Samarkand
|
15,876
|
Surkhandarya
|
12,469
|
Syrdarya
|
9,555
|
Tashkent city
|
151,303
|
Tashkent region
|
19,245
|
Fergana
|
13,680