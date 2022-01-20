Children over 5 years old allowed to be vaccinated against coronavirus in Uzbekistan
Vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 years against coronavirus is now introduced in Uzbekistan, deputy head of the Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance and Public Health Service Nurmat Otabekov said a briefing, Trend reports citing Kun.uz.
It is noted that currently a separate instruction on vaccination of the population aged 5-11 years has been prepared.
“So, for the effective use of the 6-dose vaccine, we plan to gather 18-20 children at the vaccination point and then vaccinate them at the same time,” Nurmat Otabekov said.
0.3 ml doses were used to vaccinate the population over 12 years old with the Pfizer vaccine, while 0.1 ml doses were used to vaccinate children aged 5-11.
