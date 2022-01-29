Russian Rosselkhoznadzor reveals volume of products supplied to Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan 29 January 2022 11:20 (UTC+04:00)
Russian Rosselkhoznadzor reveals volume of products supplied to Uzbekistan
Latest
Construction of Zangilan, Lachin airports in Azerbaijan's Karabakh to positively impact tourism dev't - official Tourism 11:54
Georgia eyes to create digital national currency Georgia 11:47
Turkmenistan’s Turkmenbashi bank opens tender for audit Tenders 11:32
Azerbaijan announces launch of new multi-brand car service center - Motor House (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 11:24
Turkmen-Turkish bank opens tender for audit Tenders 11:22
Russian Rosselkhoznadzor reveals volume of products supplied to Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 11:20
Construction of Rasht-Astara railway is biggest factor in activating North-South Corridor - minister Transport 11:19
Georgia reports new record high COVID-19 cases Georgia 11:08
Uzbek National Bank signs loan agreement with AIIB Uzbekistan 10:58
Iranian companies to start work on specific projects in Azerbaijan's Karabakh - MFA Politics 10:53
Indian sailors on vessel seized by Houthis are safe, govt working for their release: MEA Other News 10:48
Iran's Saipa records rise in car manufacturing Business 10:37
Turkmenistan approves hydrogen energy development roadmap Oil&Gas 10:31
AFD, ADB support Georgia’s water supply reform Georgia 10:30
Iran Khordo sees decrease in car manufacturing Business 10:23
Azerbaijan's Azersu purchases vehicles, special equipment for servicing settlements in Karabakh region (PHOTO) Society 10:22
Turkmengaz and China’s CNPC to revise financing terms for Galkynysh gas field Oil&Gas 10:21
Iranian currency rates for January 29 Finance 09:55
Apple's stock racks up biggest one-day gain since July 2020 US 09:52
Azerbaijan shares mine clearance plans in Karabakh region Society 09:50
Azerbaijan ready to supply more gas to Europe in case of emergency – envoy Oil&Gas 09:41
Erdogan appoints Bekir Bozdag as Justice Minister Turkey 08:56
Another passenger bus leaves Baku for Shusha (PHOTO/VIDEO) Azerbaijan 08:32
U.S. Senator Mitt Romney tests positive for COVID-19 US 08:17
Spain's economy grows by 5 pct in 2021: INE Europe 07:34
British PM Johnson eyes Japan visit in Feb. Europe 07:00
Turkey's daily COVID-19 caseload hits new high of 93,586 Turkey 06:24
U.S. FAA says Verizon, AT&T can turn on more towers for 5G deployment US 05:45
Belgium's total COVID-19 infections exceed 3 mln Europe 05:04
Biden says he'll send troops to eastern Europe in ‘near term' US 04:29
U.S. airlines cancel almost 5,000 flights ahead of Nor'easter US 03:52
Argentina announces debt agreement with IMF Other News 03:19
Canada's COVID-19 cases surpass 3 mln Other News 02:42
Fake news, disinformation on COVID, is human rights violation: Pope Francis Other News 02:10
Tunisia thwarts alleged terrorist attack targeting tourist areas Arab World 01:21
Turkey welcomes Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan ceasefire Turkey 00:42
UN chief calls for observing Olympic Truce Other News 00:09
UN thanks Azerbaijan for contributions to budget of organization Politics 28 January 23:35
Residents of Bina settlement express gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva for establishment of Training and Service Complex (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 28 January 23:24
Russia expands retaliatory list of EU representatives banned from entering country — MFA Russia 28 January 23:22
Ten injured after bridge collapses in U.S. city Pittsburgh US 28 January 22:49
Iran deal talks are adjourned until next week — EU Nuclear Program 28 January 22:19
Erdogan to visit Ukraine on Feb 3 as part of mediation efforts Turkey 28 January 21:44
Germany's exports to UK continue to decline in 2021: Destatis Europe 28 January 21:24
Azerbaijan's Agency for State Support to NGOs, Turkey's Ministry of Interior sign memorandum of co-op (PHOTO) Politics 28 January 21:11
Embassy of India organised Blood Donation Drive (PHOTO) Society 28 January 21:10
Tractor hits mine in Azerbaijan's Fuzuli district Society 28 January 21:03
Uzbek Central Bank notes growth in volume of loans issued to individuals Uzbekistan 28 January 21:02
Uzbekistan shares data on loan portfolio of its banks for 2021 Uzbekistan 28 January 20:58
Russian veterans urge to check Union of Armenians in Russia regarding film about Garegin Nzhdeh Russia 28 January 20:55
Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan reveals revenue data from communication and information services ICT 28 January 20:51
Remains of Armenian soldier found in Azerbaijan's Fuzuli district Society 28 January 20:49
GDP of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan growing Economy 28 January 20:48
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 28 January 19:50
Azerbaijan confirms 3,564 more COVID-19 cases, 1,004 recoveries Society 28 January 19:47
Russia allocates credit line for construction of Iran`s Sirik power plant - minister Business 28 January 19:38
National Bank of Georgia to adopt regulations for cryptocurrency trading platforms Georgia 28 January 19:04
Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan discloses loans issued to population Economy 28 January 19:02
Azerbaijan Entrepreneurship Development Fund to help businesses create corporate governance mechanisms Economy 28 January 18:56
German RBC consulting company talks achievements in work on Azerbaijani market Economy 28 January 18:41
Kazakh president calls on Nur Otan party members to focus on some priorities Kazakhstan 28 January 18:41
Iran Oil Industry Pension Fund eyes to invest in oil and energy sectors Business 28 January 18:17
Uzbek UzAuto Motors to generate higher revenue in 2022 Uzbekistan 28 January 18:06
Azerbaijan’s Buta Airways becomes most active passenger carrier in Georgia Georgia 28 January 18:04
Kazakhstan-based Nostrum unveils oil production indicators for 2021 Oil&Gas 28 January 17:53
Turkmenistan assisting in delivery of Turkish humanitarian aid to Afghanistan Transport 28 January 17:52
Azerbaijan to increase number of bus routes to Karabakh (Exclusive) Society 28 January 17:44
Azerbaijan discloses number of passengers of regular bus trips to liberated Shusha, Aghdam Society 28 January 17:40
President Ilham Aliyev congratulates president of Kazakhstan on election as chairman of Nur Otan party Politics 28 January 17:38
Uzbekistan proposes India to develop co-op in healthcare, education and IT Uzbekistan 28 January 17:36
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signs order on 30th anniversary of Khojaly genocide Politics 28 January 17:23
Israel signs deal with Novavax for COVID vaccine Israel 28 January 17:21
Azerbaijan's ANAMA builds new mobile field camp in Aghdam district (PHOTO) Society 28 January 17:21
TBC Capital shares data on mortgage loans issuance in Georgia Georgia 28 January 17:18
Turkmen Commodity Exchange discloses data on imports from East Asian countries Business 28 January 17:18
SOFAZ places €1 billion deposit with Central Bank of Turkey Economy 28 January 17:17
Iran seeks to prevent import of luxury goods Business 28 January 17:15
India & 5 Central Asian Countries To Form Joint Working Group On Afghanistan Other News 28 January 17:08
Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover notably up in 2021 Economy 28 January 17:03
Azerbaijani deputy PM to attend opening ceremony of Olympic Winter Games in Beijing Politics 28 January 16:57
Uzbekistan sees growth in agricultural production Uzbekistan 28 January 16:54
India for ‘greater urgency’ in trade negotiations with EU, says EAM Jaishankar Other News 28 January 16:50
Georgia increases textile exports to Turkey Georgia 28 January 16:50
Romanian energy minister to visit Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 28 January 16:47
Azerbaijan records decline in foreign currency sales - chairman of CBA Economy 28 January 16:44
Georgia’s imports of oil products from Kazakhstan plummet Georgia 28 January 16:43
Turkmenistan to increase electricity supply to Afghanistan Oil&Gas 28 January 16:36
Central Bank of Azerbaijan names allocations made to support national currency rate in 2015 Economy 28 January 16:23
Azerbaijan to build astronomical station in Karabakh region Economy 28 January 16:23
Use of cryptocurrency not endangering stability of Azerbaijani national currency - CBA Economy 28 January 16:19
Central Bank of Azerbaijan plans to sign agreement with int’l consulting company Economy 28 January 16:18
UNIDO to offer expertise for Turkmen energy sector Oil&Gas 28 January 16:14
Central Bank of Azerbaijan names priorities for development of insurance sector Economy 28 January 16:13
Our first president made huge contribution to strengthening of state - President Tokayev Kazakhstan 28 January 15:43
Nur Otan party should be led by person who was nominated and supported by it in presidential election - Nazarbayev Kazakhstan 28 January 15:25
CBA expects inflation to return to target range Azerbaijan in 2023 Economy 28 January 15:23
Devotion to interests of country has particular importance in politics - Kazakh president Kazakhstan 28 January 15:21
Iran working on connecting of Gilan ports to national railway network Business 28 January 15:16
Share of electricity in Azerbaijan’s total exports down Oil&Gas 28 January 15:08
Siraf Pars Port in Iran becomes country's major liquid gas exporter Business 28 January 15:03
