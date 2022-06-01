Uzbekistan sends its first cargo to India through Pakistan’s Karachi port

The Pakistani port of Karachi for the first time sent a transit cargo for export from Uzbekistan, Trend reports citing Kun.uz.

The transit of goods was carried out under a bilateral agreement ratified in February. The goods were handled by the Pakistan International Container Terminal (PICT), owned by International Container Terminal Services. What kind of product it was is not specified.

The cargo arrived from Uzbekistan to Karachi by land transport. At the port, it was prepared for further transportation to India.

For the port, this was an “operational milestone” and a symbol of increased cooperation between the two countries, ICTSI said. The company expects that other countries will also use the route for the delivery of goods to Central Asia through Pakistan.

The acceptance of cargo from Uzbekistan “reflects our efforts to increase the value of the services provided in relation to the cargo received at the port of Karachi,” the PICT director Khurram Aziz Khan said.