Türkiye, Uzbekistan aim to boost investment co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 25. Uzbekistan and Türkiye look to expand investment cooperation, Trend reports citing the press service of the President of Uzbekistan.

The matter was discussed at the meeting between the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye Mevlut Cavusoglu at the sidelines of the 26th meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in Uzbekistan.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the preparation and implementation of new investment projects with the participation of leading Turkish companies, including within the framework of industrial cooperation and localization programs.

The parties emphasized the growth of mutual trade, the increasing frequency of regular air traffic between the two countries, as well as the boosting of joint enterprises (370 new joint ventures were created in 2022).

Uzbekistan’s president and Turkish FM also noted the regular and productive contacts at the highest level, which contribute to the dynamic development of multifaceted cooperation.

Following the meeting, the sides exchanged views on issues of interaction within the framework of multilateral structures, including the Organization for Economic Cooperation and the Organization of Turkic States, were considered.