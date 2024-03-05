Uzbekistan runs into quake

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Uzbekistan Materials 5 March 2024 11:34 (UTC +04:00)
TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 5. A 3.6 magnitude earthquake hit Uzbekistan at 11:52 (GMT+5), Trend reports.

According to the Republican Seismic Prognostic Monitoring Center of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the epicenter was located in Chinaz district of Tashkent region.

The source was at a depth of 15 kilometers. The distance from the epicenter to Tashkent was 96 kilometers in the northeast direction.

According to the seismic center, the tremors were felt in Bostanlyk district, 28 kilometers from the epicenter, their strength is estimated at 2 points.

However, some residents of Tashkent reported that they felt the tremors too.

