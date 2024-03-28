Uzbekistan, France discuss co-op in various areas

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 28. Uzbekistan and France expressed interest to further deepen and expand cooperation in various areas, Trend reports.

The discussion occurred during a meeting between Uzbek Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade Laziz Kudratov and French Ambassador to Uzbekistan Aurelia Bouchez.



The sides reviewed current investment, trade-economic, and financial cooperation issues, such as the status of previously agreed-upon projects in energy, agriculture, water supply, transportation, tourism, mining, and other sectors, as well as organizational plans for significant joint events in 2024.



The economic turnover between Uzbekistan and France was $191 million during January and February 2024. Exports totaled $140.6 million during this time period, with imports totaling $50.5 million.