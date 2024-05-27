Volume of joint projects between Uzbekistan, Russia revealed

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 27. The portfolio of Uzbekistan's and Russia's joint projects has amounted to $45 billion, Trend reports.

This was revealed during a meeting between President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President of Russia Vladimir Putin.

Uzbekistan's president emphasized that the Russian president is making one of his first foreign trips to Uzbekistan after his re-election.

During the meeting, the sides discussed further development and deepening of Uzbek-Russian relations of comprehensive strategic partnership and alliance.

Both officials noted the growing dynamics of trade and economic cooperation. The volumes of trade turnover and Russian investments in Uzbekistan are growing, and industrial cooperation is developing.

The sides reached an agreement to establish Joint Investment Platform to support joint projects by leading enterprises.

The presidents stated the importance of further development of inter-regional cooperation.

Both leaders also talked about the development of mutually beneficial cooperation in energy, including nuclear energy, agriculture, innovations, migration, security and other spheres.

During the visit the Program of Cultural Cooperation will be adopted.

Uzbekistan's president with Russian president paid attention to cooperation in the field of education and training of engineering personnel. They reached agreements to open branches of the Bauman Moscow Technical University and the All-Russian Academy of Foreign Trade in Uzbekistan.

The heads of states also exchanged views on issues of regional and international agenda of mutual interest.