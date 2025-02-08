Uzbekistan and Bureau Veritas discuss cooperation in green economy

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 8. Uzbekistan and French Bureau Veritas kicked around ideas for teaming up in the green economy, Trend reports.

The matter was reviewed at a meeting between Vice President of the Middle East, Africa, and Caspian Sea Regional Office of Bureau Veritas Sofien Masmudi and representatives of the Ministry of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan, led by Deputy Minister Umid Abidkhadjayev.

During the meeting, the parties discussed Uzbekistan’s ongoing efforts to develop a green economy and explored opportunities for collaboration. Special attention was given to promoting the green economy as a key element of sustainable economic development, emphasizing the role of small and medium-sized enterprises operating under green principles.

The sides also discussed the establishment of validation and verification services for carbon credit trading in accordance with international standards, as well as potential areas of cooperation based on Bureau Veritas’ extensive experience and global best practices.

Both parties highlighted the importance of providing businesses with comprehensive information on international standards, carbon footprint reduction technologies, and certification processes. They also stressed the need for implementing environmentally sustainable technologies and increasing corporate responsibility toward the environment to ensure sustainable green growth.

At the conclusion of the talks, both sides agreed to strengthen cooperation and implement effective, systematic measures to achieve their shared goals.

Founded in 1828 in France, Bureau Veritas is one of the most prestigious international certification and auditing companies. Today, it employs over 80,000 specialists and operates five major regional offices. The company also provides services in the green economy sector, including verifying project compliance with carbon credit trading and conducting validation and verification of carbon credit projects.

