Foreign exhibition participants' passport not to be stamped in Iran

27 May 2019 09:39 (UTC+04:00)

Tehran, Iran, May 27

Trend:

In a move to alleviate concerns over US sanctions on individuals visiting Iran, the Islamic Republic will not stamp the passports of the exhibition foreign participants, Deputy Head of Iran International Exhibition Company said, Trend reports citing ILNA.

“About 660 exhibitions are held annually in Iran including more than 400 specialized exhibitions, so we are now becoming a powerful competitor for Turkey and the UAE,” Mohammad Javad Ghanbari, Deputy Head of Iran Intl. Exhibition Company for Exhibition Affairs said in press conference on May 27.

"Iran is able to hold 25 new exhibitions in the current year including exhibitions on oil, facilities and building, despite US sanctions, ” he added.

Pointing out the restrictions created by United States and some of its allies on the participation of foreigners at Iranian exhibitions, he said, “In some cases, we are trying to hold our exhibitions in neighboring countries."

He went on to say, “The goods that enter the country through exhibitions and the technology they bring help to circumvent the sanctions,” he said. “Meanwhile, the Department of Industry and the Exhibitions Company is urgently seeking ways to bypass sanctions.”

Referring to the impact of the sanctions on the exhibition industry, he commented, “We have not canceled any exhibition due to sanctions ever. Although many the Iranian companies have refrained from participation in the Paris Food Industry Fair, we signed a three-year contract with a European country, so that Iranian companies can regularly offer their products and services in that country.

“Moreoer, since the beginning of this year (started on March, 21), the passports of the foreigners coming to Iran to attend exhibitions, are not stamped,” he added. “In addition, the cost of attending the exhibition can be paid through the confidential channels or in cash.”

Since August 2018, in a move to alleviate tourists' concerns over US sanctions on individuals visiting Iran, the Islamic Republic stopped stamping the passports of the tourists arriving in Iran.

