Trump: Iran’s campaign of terror will not be tolerated any longer

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.8

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

Iran’s campaign of terror will not be tolerated any longer, said the US President Donal Trump in his speech at the White House after Iran attacked the US military base in Iraq.

“The civilized war has sent a clear message to the Iranian regime: “Your campaign of terror will not be tolerated any longer, it will not be allowed to go forward. Today, I am going to ask NATO to become much more involved in the Middle East process,” said Trump.

“All of our soldiers are safe and only minimal damage was sustained at our military bases. Our great American forces are prepared for anything.”

The US will impose new economic sanctions on the Iranian regime. These powerful sanctions will remain until Iran changes its behavior, he added.

He noted that the US is now the number one producer of oil and natural gas anywhere in the world.

“We are independent and we do not need Middle East oil. The US military has been completely rebuilt under my administration at the cost of 2.5 trillion dollars. US armed forces are stronger than ever before. Our missiles are big, powerful, accurate and fast. Under construction are many hypersonic missiles. The fact that we have this great military equipment however does not mean we have to use it. We do not want to use it. American strength - both military and economic - is the best deterrent,” he added.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) used Fateh-313 ballistic missiles in attack on Iraq’s Ayn al-Asad Air Base.