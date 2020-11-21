Iran, Portugal confer on visa issues under pandemic

Iran's Ambassador to Portugal in his meeting with the Consular Director-General of Portuguese Ministry of Foreign Affairs discussed visa issuance procedures for Iranians living and studying in Portugal under the pandemic, Trend reports citing Mehr.

Iran's Ambassador to Portugal Morteza Damanpak Jami in his meeting with the Consular Director-General of the Portuguese Ministry of Foreign Affairs talked about the delay in the extension of the residency permit of Iranians living in Portugal, the visa issuance procedures, and the two countries' cooperation on judicial assistance and extradition of criminals.

