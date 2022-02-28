Iran urges "political decisions" by West in Vienna talks

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh on Sunday urged Western countries participating in the Vienna talks to make "political decisions" to settle disputes over the 2015 nuclear deal, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"We are now in a situation where the Vienna talks have reached the point of requiring serious political decisions by the United States and the West," Khatibzadeh told the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), Iran's official news agency.

These decisions which should be made are about lifting anti-Iran sanctions imposed by the United States and providing guarantees in this regard, he was quoted as saying.

"If the other side respects Iran's reasonable redlines and makes these political decisions, it can be sure that we will be able to conclude this agreement as soon as possible," he said.

