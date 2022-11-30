Iran summons French ambassador over foreign minister remarks

Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday summoned the French ambassador in Tehran Nicolas Roche over unacceptable remarks by the country’s foreign minister in the National Assembly and subsequent approval of an interventionist resolution in the assembly against the developments in Iran, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Iran’s strong protests to trumped-up allegations of French officials were conveyed to the ambassador.

He was told that the instrumental and dual use of human rights by France and some other European countries causes great regret to the Islamic Republic of Iran and is unacceptable.

Iran also stressed that, because of their unilateral and arbitrary approaches which run contrary to the rights of the nations, these countries lack the legitimacy to raise such human rights claims.

The French ambassador promised to convey Iran’s protest to his respected government.