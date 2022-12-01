Iran, Turkmenistan stress cooperation on water, energy areas

Iranian Energy Minister Ali Akbar Mehrabian and Turkmenistan’s President Serdar Berdimuhamedow, in a meeting in Ashgabat, explored the enhancement of cooperation on water and energy areas, Trend reports citing IRNA.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed ways for further increased cooperation based on the existing potentials of both countries.

They discussed exchange of energy between the two countries, the possibility of transit of Turkmenistan’s electricity, dredging rivers of Hariroud and Atrak, and more interaction of the two countries on drafting a trilateral agreement between Iran, Turkmenistan and Afghanistan on Hariroud River.