6 killed, 11 wounded in bus-truck collision in central Iran

At least six people were killed and 11 others wounded in a collision between a bus and a truck in the central Iranian province of Markazi on Thursday, Trend reports citing IRNA.

A technical malfunction in the bus's brake system led to the accident that occurred on an intercity road at 6:30 a.m. local time (0300 GMT), Mohammad Pourshams, Markazi's traffic police chief, was quoted as saying.

The bus, which carried 20 passengers, who were all workers of a thread production company, overturned as a result of the collision, he added.