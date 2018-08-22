Iran’s phosphate output sees rise over 4 months

22 August 2018 17:35 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Iran's annual renewable energy capacity set to expand, official says
Business 17:34
Oil prices inch up as U.S. crude stocks drop, Iran sanctions weigh
Oil&Gas 12:53
4.0-magnitude quake jolts northern Iran
Society 21 August 22:29
US pressuring Iran’s neighbors: learning from the past
Commentary 21 August 15:10
Iran’s non-oil exports to Germany surge
Economy news 21 August 09:34
China awarded contract to fish in Iran’s southern waters – PMO official
Business 20 August 18:05
Latest
Iran's annual renewable energy capacity set to expand, official says
Business 17:34
Tajik president sums up results of state visit to Uzbekistan
Tajikistan 17:33
Russia, Kazakhstan sign agreement on creation of Baiterek launch complex at Baikonur
Economy news 17:25
Some 10 land reclamation projects to be implemented in Kazakhstan
Economy news 16:43
Uzbekistan’s Tashkent International Airport to buy load-gripping devices via tender
Tenders 16:33
Azerbaijan participating in int’l military-technical forum in Russia
Society 16:18
Caspian Pipeline Consortium to supply communication equipment via tender
Tenders 16:07
Uzbekistan, Tajikistan sign contracts worth over $130M
Economy news 15:58
Kyrgyz State Service of Intellectual Property and Innovation offers to support projects
Kyrgyzstan 15:33