Azerbaijani company to invest in Jolfa-Aslan Duz Railway project in Iran

17 June 2019 09:46 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Official rate: prices of 20 foreign currencies increase in Iran
Business 09:55
Pompeo says U.S. does not want war with Iran; pushes for international response
US 16 June 22:57
Russia, Iran have potential to increase bilateral trade - minister
Russia 16 June 17:23
Saudi crown prince says does not want regional war
Arab World 16 June 02:40
Iran renews nuclear pact ultimatum amid tensions with U.S.
Iran 15 June 20:46
US focused on building international consensus after Mideast attacks - Shanahan
US 15 June 01:25
Latest
Turkmenistan to launch plant for production of gasoline from natural gas
Oil&Gas 10:11
Official rate: prices of 20 foreign currencies increase in Iran
Business 09:55
Turkmenistan allocating land to private ownership
Economy 09:36
Google appoints Stanley Chen to head Greater China sales, operations
Other News 09:27
Tourist flow from Azerbaijan to Mexico over two years increases by 20% - envoy
Society 09:25
SCO countries want to increase share of national currencies in mutual settlements
Finance 09:08
One person killed, seven injured in mass shooting in Philadelphia
US 08:50
Bus crashes in Venezuela leaving 16 people dead
World 08:35
5.2-magnitude quake strikes Japan's Ibaraki Prefecture, no tsunami warning issued
Other News 08:08