Iran unveils capsule hotel

The pilot model of capsule hotels was unveiled in the presence of Iranian Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Ali Asghar Munesan, Trend reports citing IRNA.

This kind of hotel imported to Iran by Touring and Automobile Club of the Islamic Republic of Iran and is supposed to be used in different provinces.

Addressing the ceremony, Munesan said these hotels can be used as a new form of residential areas in the tourism field.

Elaborating on the advantages of these hotels, he said they can cause development in eco-camps and can be used at airports, terminals, and railway stations.

Meanwhile, the director of Touring and Automobile Club of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hadi Sajjadirad said these hotels will be used as a new form of residential areas for tourists.

In the first phase, 200 capsule hotels will be installed in Tehran, Mashad, Isfahan, Shiraz, and Tabriz.

A capsule hotel is also known in the Western world as a pod hotel is a type of hotel developed in Japan that features many small bed-sized rooms known as capsules.

Capsule hotels provide cheap, basic overnight accommodation for guests who do not require or who cannot afford larger, more expensive rooms offered by more conventional hotels.