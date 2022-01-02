Over 42,000 tons of goods exported from North Khorasan in H1

Director-General of North Khorasan Customs Administration said that northeastern province exported 42,573 tons of goods in the first half of the Iranian year 1400 (March 22 - Sep. 22, 2021), indicating 68% decrease, Trend reports citing Mehr.

Javad Jafari said the value of exports in the first half of the Iranian year 1400 stood at $ 35,623,051 in comparison to the same period last year (1399), indicating a 3% decline in value.

Jafari said that North Khorasan exported 12,057 tons of goods worth $36,758,150 in the first 9 months of the year 1399 in the Iranian calendar (March 22 - Dec. 21, 2020).

He said fertilizer, urea, azote, steel, Crystal Melamine powder, sponge sheets, plastic products, tomato paste, concrete blocks, edible citric acid, sodium hydroxide, saffron, agricultural products (melon, cauliflower, kale, celery) as the major products of North Khorasan to foreign countries.

Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Italy, Iraq and Austria were the destinations to the province’s exports, Jafari said, adding Afghanistan was the biggest destination for the province's exports.