­­­Iran’s IRENEX reveals products to be on sale for March 4

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4. Nearly 170,000 tons of various hydrocarbon products will be on sale at the Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX) on March 4, Trend reports.

Of the mentioned volume, 33,900 tons will be on sale on the domestic ring of the energy exchange.

The following goods are to be offered:

- Bistoon Petrochemical Company's 6,000 tons of solvent-502

- National Oil Company's 5,010 tons of gas condensate

- Tabriz Oil Refining Company's 3,200 tons of naphtha

- Tehran Oil Refining Company's 3,000 tons of heavy naphtha, and 1,000 tons of liquid gas (LPG)

- Zagros Petrochemical Company's 2,400 tons of methanol

- Tabas Carbon Mineral Company's 2,000 tons of coal

- Kave Methanol Company's 1,800 tons of methanol

- Shazand Petrochemical Company's 1,500 tons of heavy distillate

- Amir-Kabir Petrochemical Company's 1,000 tons of heavy distillate

- Arta Energy Company's 1,000 tons of methanol

- Bushehr Petrochemical Company 's 1,000 tons of methanol

- Shimibaft Petrochemical Company's 1 thousand tons of MTBE (methyl tert-butyl ether)

- Shazand Petrochemical Company's 1 thousand tons of normal hexane of

- Bolur Kavir Mines and Mining Industry Development Company's 1,000 tons of coal

- Bushehr Petrochemical Company's 450 tons of liquid nitrogen

- Bandar Imam Petrochemical Company’s 276 tons of (MTBE)

- Jam Petrochemical Company's 300 tons of heavy distillate

- Tabriz Petrochemical Company's 200 tons of raffinate, 150 tons of heavy distillate, 150 tons of fuel oil, 60 tons of pentane, 42 tons of liquid nitrogen

- Sabalan Petrochemical Company's 200 tons of methanol

- Pasargad Steel Alloy Industries Company’s 100 tons of liquid oxygen, 40 tons of liquid hydrogen

- Gadir Petrochemical Company's 20 tons of liquid hydrogen

Furthermore, 136,000 tons of products will be on sale on the Iran Energy Exchange's export ring:

- Kangan Oil Refining Company's 44,000 tons of liquefied gas (propane and butane)

- Persian Gulf Star Oil Company 35,000 tons of naphtha, 5,000 tons of liquid gas (LPG), 3,000 tons of distillation tower residue

- Lavan Oil Refining Company's 32,000 tons of naphtha

- Shazand Oil Refining Company's RCD (Reduced Crude Desulfurization) unit's 10,000 tons of processed residue (ATR-140)

- Tabriz Oil Refining Company's 4,500 tons of liquid gas (LPG)

- Bandar Imam Petrochemical Company's 1,040 tons of MTBE

- Shimibaft Petrochemical Company's 1,000 tons of MTBE

- Arta Energy Company's 500 tons of methanol

The sale of hydrocarbons on the Iran Energy Exchange is vital to the country's economy. Iran seeks to boost exports and provide hydrocarbon products to local businesses through energy exchange.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel