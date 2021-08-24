Iran welcomes constructive negotiations coupled with compliance on commitments - official

TEHRAN, Iran, Aug. 24

Trend:

The special aide to the Iranian Parliament Speaker said that Iran welcomes any constructive negotiation that is coupled with tangible results arising from compliance with commitments.

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi met with Hossein Amir Abdullahian, the Special Assistant to the Iranian Parliament Speaker and the nominee for next Foreign Minister, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Referring to the history of relations between Iran and Japan, Amir Abdullahian said that the history of relations and cooperation between the two countries is a great asset that can help to boost bilateral relations.

Pointing to the new government's view on increasing economic relations with Asian countries, he added that the current level of economic and trade relations between Iran and Japan is not compatible with the existing capacities.

Not mentioning the Vienna Talk on JCPOA revival, he expressed that Iran welcomes constructive negotiations with tangible results arising from fulfilling all obligations and avoiding wasting time.

At the end of the meeting, while enumerating the vast capacities of parliamentary diplomacy in the two countries, he called for taking new initiatives to raise the level of connections and interactions.

The Japanese minister also called for further cooperation of Tehran and Tokyo in different areas, particularly in humanitarian issues which he said would benefit the interests of both countries and help protect the the regional security

He went on to express Japan's support for JCPOA and calls on all parties to fulfill their obligations.

"From Japan's point of view, maintaining the peace and security of the region is very important," said Motegi.

Motegi also praised the efforts of the Islamic Republic of Iran to help solve the regional problems, including years of hosting Afghan refugees.

“Tokyo welcomes Tehran’s contribution to the settlement of the crisis in Afghanistan,” he added.

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi is in Tehran for a string of top-level meetings on a range of issues including Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers and the developing situation in Afghanistan.