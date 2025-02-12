Presence of nuclear bomb in Iran stands preferable to its absence - MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. Having an atomic bomb is preferable for Iran to not having one, Ahmad Bakhshayesh Ardestani, member of the Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee told reporters, Trend reports.

Ardestani contended that come what may, whether Iran has an atomic bomb or not, the US and Western nations would be quick to pull the trigger on sanctions against the country. So, he figures it's better to weather the storm with the bomb in hand than to be caught between a rock and a hard place without any power.

However, the MP also acknowledged that Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei's decree, which prohibits the development of nuclear weapons as part of Iran's defense doctrine, remains a key consideration. He emphasized that Iran has no intention of developing atomic weapons under this decree.

Additionally, the lawmaker noted that US President Donald Trump has repeatedly stated his opposition to Iran acquiring an atomic bomb. However, he also mentioned that Iran itself does not plan to build nuclear weapons. This opens the possibility for negotiations if President Trump approaches Iran softly on the issue.

“Iran is willing to engage in talks with the US solely on the nuclear program but will oppose discussions on the missile program if proposed by the US. Iran insists that any negotiations should be grounded in logic,” he added.

To note, on February 5, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order reinstating maximum pressure on Iran. The president stated that hopefully maximum pressure won't be used frequently. He also mentioned his readiness to engage in talks with the Iranian president.

Back in November 2018, the US rolled out a fresh set of sanctions on Iran, all tied up with its nuclear ambitions. Since that time, sanctions have cast a wide net over Iran's oil exports, along with more than 700 banks, companies, and individuals caught in the crossfire.

To recall, in January 2016, Iran and the P5+1 group (the US, Russia, China, the UK, France, and Germany) implemented the Comprehensive Joint Plan of Action concerning Iran’s nuclear program.

In May 2018, the US announced its withdrawal from the deal and reimposed sanctions on Iran.

By the end of 2020, the Iranian parliament decided to pursue a strategic plan in the nuclear sector to counter the sanctions, leading to a suspension of additional steps and the Additional Protocol as per the nuclear agreement.

Consequently, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) faced a reduction in monitoring capabilities by 20–30 percent.

Iran has officially affirmed that its strategy is not to pursue the development of an atomic bomb and that it does not support the production of weapons of mass destruction.

