Iran pursuing development of cooperation with Russia in all areas - Iranian president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 14

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

Iran is pursuing development of cooperation with Russia in all areas, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said in a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trend reports citing the Iranian president office's website.

The Iranian president stressed the importance of combating the coronavirus, as well as the joint production of a vaccine against the virus.

During the telephone conversation, Putin said that he was isolated due to the possibility of contracting the coronavirus, and said that steps would be taken to meet with President Raisi as soon as possible.

Putin also added that Moscow and Tehran will continue to cooperate in the joint production of the ‘Sputnik-V’ coronavirus vaccine.

Reportedly, the presidents of Iran and Russia were scheduled to meet in Tajikistan on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit.

