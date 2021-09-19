Iranian FM to meet with foreign ministers of 4 + 1 group

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 19

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian will hold talks with the foreign ministers of the 4 + 1 group on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, the Spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran, Saeed Khatibzadeh said, Trend reports citing the ministry.

According to Khatibzadeh, if these talks are useful for discussions on Iran's nuclear program, an absolute decision will be made.

The spokesman added that the Iranian FM will visit New York on September 20, 2021. During the visit, he will meet with officials from 45 countries.

