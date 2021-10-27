Iran supports development of constructive relations with Azerbaijan - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 27

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

Iran supports the development of constructive relations with Azerbaijan, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said during the press conference, Trend reports.

The minister noted that Iran seeks to develop positive relations with neighboring countries.

"Azerbaijan is Iran's neighbor. The ups and downs in relations between the two countries are over. In a telephone conversation with my Azerbaijani counterpart, we talked about moving in the right direction to develop relations," he noted.

"Relations will continue without tension," Abdollahian said.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur