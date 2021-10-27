Iran supports development of constructive relations with Azerbaijan - FM
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 27
By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:
Iran supports the development of constructive relations with Azerbaijan, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said during the press conference, Trend reports.
The minister noted that Iran seeks to develop positive relations with neighboring countries.
"Azerbaijan is Iran's neighbor. The ups and downs in relations between the two countries are over. In a telephone conversation with my Azerbaijani counterpart, we talked about moving in the right direction to develop relations," he noted.
"Relations will continue without tension," Abdollahian said.
---
Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Azerbaijan’s liberated lands to soon become example of modern production for entire region – Erdogan
2nd ICD – CIBAFI Webinar Discussed the Emergence of Cryptocurrencies and its Potential for the Growth of Islamic Finance Industry
Reps of Turkish National Defense University visit Azerbaijani military educational institutions (PHOTO)
Ruins of house destroyed by Armenian missile strike on Azerbaijan's Tartar during Second Karabakh War to be museum (PHOTO/VIDEO)
“Sustaining Peace in the Region: Rebuilding Karabakh” conference held in Baku State University (PHOTO)