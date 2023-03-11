Iran considers it important to develop relations with Uzbekistan in various fields - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. Iran considers it important to develop relations with Uzbekistan in various areas, including economic, transport, transit and logistics, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said at a meeting with Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov, Trend reports citing the press service of Iranian MFA.

According to the Iranian FM, further improvement of bilateral relations is possible through the use of the existing potential of the two countries.

At the meeting, Uzbek FM Bakhtiyor Saidov also noted the importance of developing cooperation between the two countries, in particular in the field of transit, and building up cooperation within the framework of the Economic Cooperation Organization.

Saidov noted that Uzbekistan is preparing a program for the meeting of the heads of the member states of the Economic Cooperation Organization.

Also at the meeting, the parties discussed international transport corridors, including the North-South corridor, a new agreement on preferential trade between the two countries, an increase in trade and other issues.