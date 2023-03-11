Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iran finalized buying Sukhoi fighter jets from Russia - Envoy

Politics Materials 11 March 2023 23:01 (UTC +04:00)
Iran has completed the purchase of Su-35 fighters from Russia, Permanent Mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the UN announced on Friday, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Permanent Mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the UN has reiterated that the Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jets were technically approved by the Iranian aviation experts, and therefore, in October, 2020, and after the end of the limitation for Iran to buy conventional warfare, according to UN Resolution 2231, Iran finalized the contract to buy those planes.

