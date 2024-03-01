Iran holds 12th parliamentary election

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. Iran is conducting its 12th parliamentary election and the 6th Assembly of Experts election on March 1, 2024, Trend reports.

According to the report, polling commenced at 08:00 local time (GMT + 3:30).

It is estimated that approximately 61.2 million individuals (61,172,298 to be precise) are eligible to cast their vote.

In the race for the Iranian parliament, 15,200 contenders are vying for a total of 290 seats. The current presiding officer of the parliament is Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

The Assembly of Experts, responsible for supervising the Supreme Leader of Iran’s appointment, dismissal, and overall conduct, has 144 candidates battling for 88 available positions. The assembly is currently chaired by Ahmad Jannati.

