Iranian tycoon arrested near Bazargan border crossing, official says

Tehran, Iran, July 29

By A. Shirazi - Trend:

Shahram Jazayeri, an Iranian tycoon who spent several years of his life in jail for being involved in a high-profile corruption case, has been arrested near Bazargan border crossing in West Azarbaijan Province while trying to flee across the border, an official said.

“Shahram Jazayeri was arrested while trying to illegally cross Bazargan crossing,” Alireza Radfar, a senior official with Azarbaijan’s governorate, said on July 29, Tasnim news agency reported.

“Jazayeri, who had been hidden in a truck along with several Afghan refugees, intended to illegally cross the border and escape to Turkey,” he added.

They were detected by x-ray system, Radfar said.

“Jazayeri introduced himself as an Afghan man, but later came clean and is now under interrogation,” he said.

Jazayeri was taken into custody in 2001 at the age of 24 for a long list of criminal activities involving bribery, illegal exports, forgery and massive embezzlement of state money and assets and spent the next 13 years in prison.

