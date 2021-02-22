Iran continues coronavirus vaccinations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.22

Trend:

Iran is waiting for the arrival of new Coronavirus vaccines to continue the vaccination program, said a spokesman of the National Headquarters for Coronavirus Control.

"The vaccination would continue as soon as new vaccines arrive at the country and the vaccination process would be implemented according to priority document," said Alireza Raesi, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"It is important to be cautious about the spread of the virus variant from Iraq and other western neighbors since the infections in Iraq is increasing the western provinces in Iran are advised to be more careful and there should be more strict measures to control western borders," he said.

"Khuzestan Province has the highest rate of COVID-19 infection and the UK Coronavirus variant has been observed in the city of Ahvaz and its southern areas that are alarming and everyone should comply with health protocols," he said.

Raesi went on to say that the new cases in Mazandaran Province have declined, maximum cases of hospitalization were in some of the country's northern provinces during last week that has been reduced while Khuzestan, East Azerbaijan, and Ilam infection rate has increased. There are 11 red zones in the country that are located in Khuzestan Province, and 52 orange, 217 yellow, and 168 blue cities.