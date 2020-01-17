Body of former head of Armenian National Security Service found in Yerevan

17 January 2020 16:29 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 17

Trend:

The body of former director of the Armenian National Security Service Georgi Kutoyan was found in one of the houses on Paruyr Sevak Street in Yerevan, the Armenian Investigative Committee said.

A gunshot wound was found in the body, Trend reports referring to the Armenian media.

Deputy head of the Investigative Committee Artur Melikyan, as well as deputy head of the Investigative Committee’s major crimes' unit, are working on the site.

According to some media outlets, Kutoyan committed suicide.

Kutoyan headed the National Security Service from February 2016 through May 2018. He was replaced by Artur Vanetsyan after the Velvet Revolution.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Hikmet Hajiyev: Armenian side makes absurd statements
Politics 13:45
OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs to visit region
Politics 12:38
Timeframe for holding another meeting of Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs disclosed
Politics 12:25
Deputy PM talks effect of non-used resources of Azerbaijan's occupied lands on country's economy
Politics 16 January 14:36
Armenian armed forces fire on Azerbaijani border guard points
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15 January 21:01
Sumgayit 1988 events - part of plan to seize Azerbaijan's territory, says analyst
Politics 15 January 16:03
Latest
Azerbaijan’s Baku Insaat Isgele company discloses production volumes
Business 18:06
WB reveals sum allocated for projects in Uzbekistan in 2019
Business 18:04
CEC: Azerbaijan creates all conditions for international observers
Politics 18:02
Azerbaijani CEC cancels decision of one more district election commission
Politics 17:57
Azerbaijan’s Nabucco A&C talks on construction progress of big facility in Baku
Construction 17:41
Azerbaijan reveals volume of export in 2019
Finance 17:26
Provocation against Azerbaijan prevented at tourism exhibition in Netherlands (PHOTO)
Politics 17:25
TOP-5 countries exporting gasoline and diesel fuel to Georgia
Oil&Gas 17:18
Kazakhstan's Aviation Administration makes statement on Bek Air's appeal
Kazakhstan 17:10