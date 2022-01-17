Six servicemen returned by Azerbaijan arrested in Armenia
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 17
Trend:
Criminal cases have been initiated against six servicemen returned by Azerbaijan to the Armenian side, they have been arrested, including three officers.
According to Trend, this is reported by the Armenian media with reference to the main military investigation department of the Investigative Committee of Armenia.
