Georgian mayor announces large-scale projects in Tbilisi

15 January 2020 17:56 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 15

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia will implement many large-scale projects in 2020, Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze said at a meeting of the city government, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

According to him, this year, about 1.2 billion lari ($417 million) will be spent on two main areas: infrastructure and healthcare.

“The sum of 270 million euros from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development will also be added to improve public transportation; in total, the capital’s budget will be about 1.5 billion lari [$521.2 million],” Kaladze said.

The mayor noted that, since it is planned to implement many projects, some discomfort may be experienced by the population.

He added that in the coming days, detailed information on the projects to be implemented this year will be provided to the capital residents.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Turkey's car exports to Georgia increase
Business 17:14
Austrian company helicopters to fly to Georgian winter resorts
Transport 16:51
Georgia's Mountain Resorts Development Company discloses revenues
Business 16:05
Cargo traffic increases in Georgia
Transport 16:04
Review of money transfers from abroad to Georgia
Finance 13:46
Georgia introduces new unemployment calculation methodology
Georgia 11:52
Latest
Total E&P Absheron, French Embassy in Baku ink MoU
Business 18:24
OPEC oil output down in December 2019
Oil&Gas 18:19
Azerbaijan's CEC cancels decision of district commission on candidate
Politics 18:14
First Shafag-Asiman exploration well spudded offshore Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 18:05
Kazakhstan talks China Oil HBP Science's involvement with Kashagan field
Oil&Gas 18:01
Consumer price index up in Azerbaijan in December 2019
Business 17:53
Uzbekistan’s Navoi MMC intends to attract loans from Russian banks
Business 17:50
Chinese Sinotruk, German MAN, Uzbek Uzavtosanoat create joint venture
Business 17:50
OPEC reveals forecasts for Azerbaijan’s oil output
Oil&Gas 17:49