Georgian mayor announces large-scale projects in Tbilisi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 15

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia will implement many large-scale projects in 2020, Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze said at a meeting of the city government, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

According to him, this year, about 1.2 billion lari ($417 million) will be spent on two main areas: infrastructure and healthcare.

“The sum of 270 million euros from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development will also be added to improve public transportation; in total, the capital’s budget will be about 1.5 billion lari [$521.2 million],” Kaladze said.

The mayor noted that, since it is planned to implement many projects, some discomfort may be experienced by the population.

He added that in the coming days, detailed information on the projects to be implemented this year will be provided to the capital residents.

