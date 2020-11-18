Georgia reports 3,443 new COVID-19 cases

Georgia reported 3,443 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing its total to 89,395, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Among the new cases, 1,318 were confirmed in the capital city of Tbilisi, the National Center for Disease Control and Public Health (NCDC) said.

As of Wednesday, 71,468 patients have recovered, while 815 others have died, said the center.

Georgia reported the first confirmed COVID-19 case on Feb.