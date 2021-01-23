State subsidy to increase from 10 to 15 GEL per 50 kg of wheat flour in Georgia

A state subsidy will increase from 10 to 15 GEL per 50 kilograms of wheat flour in Georgia in order to avoid an increase in bread prices during the coronavirus pandemic in the country, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

The state subsidy will not exceed 15 GEL per 50 kilograms of high-quality wheat flour.

The budget for the programme is 10 million GEL.

The programme has come into force on December 1 and will end on March 31.

In November 2020, Agriculture Minister Levan Davitashvili said that wheat is a subject of special international trade and its price is determined by many factors.

Gov’t to subsidise wheat flour to avoid increase in bread prices

He noted that the government will make further decisions depending on what the global prices of wheat flour would be in the coming months.