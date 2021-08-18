Khulo-Zarzma Highway reconstruction to be strategically important to region - Georgian PM

Georgia 18 August 2021 21:56 (UTC+04:00)
Khulo-Zarzma Highway reconstruction to be strategically important to region - Georgian PM

Today, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, accompanied by Parliament Speaker Kakha Kuchava and Chairman of Ajara AR Government Tornike Rizhvadze, observed the state-funded road’s reconstruction, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

Head of the Roads Department Giorgi Tsereteli briefed PM on Kuwait Fund-financed works carried out simultaneously on a 42-kilometre section of the same road.

Batumi (Angisa)-Akhaltsikhe Highway’s (Khulo-Zarzma) Project consists of three sections, and a total of 47 kilometres of roads, and seven bridges, will be rehabilitated/reconstructed, with two-lane asphalt and concrete surface to be paved.

Renovated Khulo-Zarzma Highway worth approximately GEL 110 million will offer the shortest route between the Samtskhe-Javakheti and Adjara regions.

The upgraded road will cut travel time from Batumi to Akhaltsikhe by 90 minutes.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Nigeria loses 50 bln USD investment value due to oil industry stagnation
Nigeria loses 50 bln USD investment value due to oil industry stagnation
Azerbaijan's state budget revenues from taxes exceed forecast
Azerbaijan's state budget revenues from taxes exceed forecast
Azerbaijan's inflation rates to remain within Central Bank's parameters
Azerbaijan's inflation rates to remain within Central Bank's parameters
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Nigeria loses 50 bln USD investment value due to oil industry stagnation Finance 22:50
Uzbekistan temporarily housed about 150 Afghan refugees in tent camp near the border Uzbekistan 22:02
Khulo-Zarzma Highway reconstruction to be strategically important to region - Georgian PM Georgia 21:56
Kazakh aircraft carrying 42 passengers from Afghanistan lands in Almaty Kazakhstan 21:48
India-Afghan trade might be affected by situation in Afghanistan Economy 21:42
Turkmenistan’s Consul General meets with head of Taliban representation in Herat World 20:33
Turkish ministry reveals timing for Igdir-Nakhchivan gas pipeline construction (Exclusive) Turkey 19:44
Azerbaijan doubles export of liquefied gas Oil&Gas 18:58
Azerbaijan's state budget revenues from taxes exceed forecast Finance 18:57
Baku Metro to purchase electrical goods via tender Tenders 18:45
Turkey notes reduction in grain exports to Turkmenistan Business 18:43
Resident of Azerbaijani Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park expands geography of export Business 18:19
Turkey discloses number of ships received at Canakkale port in 7M2021 Transport 18:19
Azerbaijan's inflation rates to remain within Central Bank's parameters Finance 18:19
Volume of goods shipped via Turkish Bandirma port in 7M2021 revealed Transport 18:14
Chair of Korean National Assembly arrives in Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Politics 18:06
Turkey releases latest statistics on cargo shipment via Kocaeli port Turkey 18:05
Georgia sells another enterprise within "100 Investment Offers to Business" program Business 18:05
Iran's oil production increases - OPEC report Oil&Gas 18:03
Turkey discloses volume of cargo shipment via Iskenderun port Turkey 18:01
Azerbaijan increases petrochemicals production Oil&Gas 18:01
Small hydroelectric power plant put into operation in Altai region of East Kazakhstan Oil&Gas 18:01
Gasoline price climbs in Kazakhstan's Almaty region Oil&Gas 18:00
Uzbekneftegaz discloses accounts receivable from oil depots Oil&Gas 18:00
Azerbaijan's fixed capital revenues from foreign investments down in 7M2021 Finance 17:59
Georgian Shuakhevi municipality eyes to implement new tourism projects Business 17:56
Azerbaijan lowers production of gasoline, fuel oil Oil&Gas 17:38
Azerbaijan's railway cargo traffic grows higher from early 2021 Transport 17:37
Turkmen Khazar Consortium opens tender for vehicle purchase Tenders 17:36
Iran to connect railway in Ilam to national railway network Transport 17:34
Kyrgyzstan approves agreement on establishment of Uzbek-Kyrgyz dev’t fund Uzbekistan 17:13
Austrian Development Cooperation shares data on its activity in Georgia Business 17:13
Russian Dairy Plant plans to increase supplies of products to Azerbaijan and Georgia Business 17:11
Azerbaijan sees rise in value of produced goods, services in 7M2021 Finance 17:10
Social Security Investment Company sells petrochemical products on Iran Mercantile Market Finance 17:09
Iran significantly increases tea supply to Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 17:05
Azerbaijan records slight decline in voluntary personal insurance fees Finance 16:53
Azerbaijan announces number of citizens vaccinated on Aug. 18 Society 16:46
Number of COVID-19 infection cases in Azerbaijan exceeds 4,000 Society 16:40
Volume France’s petroleum oil imports from Azerbaijan disclosed Oil&Gas 16:31
Significant funds invested in Georgian Batumi in form of private investments - PM Business 16:18
Austria imports over 17M euros worth petroleum oils from Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 16:16
Azerbaijani start-up reaches long-term agreement with Brazilian football legend (PHOTO) ICT 16:11
Turkmenistan closely watching developments in Afghanistan - MFA Turkmenistan 16:09
Uzbekistan’s Central Bank notes increase in money supply Finance 16:08
India COVID-19 vaccinations near record, new infections at five-month low Other News 16:01
India Will Become Hub For Automobile Manufacturing In Next 5 Years: Nitin Gadkari Other News 16:00
Azerbaijan didn't shoot at Armenian fire truck - MoD Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15:58
Indian Embassy In Kabul Not Closed, Over 1,500 Applied To Return Other News 15:58
Afghanistan now emancipated, we seek no revenge, says Taliban Other News 15:57
Turkmenistan shares data on transactions in foreign currency on exchange for July 2021 Business 15:56
Jaishankar, Blinken discuss Afghanistan Other News 15:53
Iran continues crackdown illegal cryptocurrency mining Finance 15:52
India very important in dealing with Afghanistan crisis, says UK Other News 15:50
HAL signs Rs 5,375 crore contract with GE Aviation to supply engines for Tejas Other News 15:47
Iran increases vocational training to nomads and villagers Business 15:46
India evacuates diplomatic staff amid Afghan turmoil Other News 15:45
India gifts 31 ambulances, medical equipment to Bangladesh Other News 15:43
Omron launches India telehealth monitoring for hypertension Other News 15:42
Global Banks May Resume Profitable FX Trade as India Relents Other News 15:41
Iran’s PMO unveils volume of loaded and unloaded cargo in Dayyer port Transport 15:38
UK Aims To Start Trade Talks With India This Year Other News 15:25
Turkey sees surge in value of grain exports to Uzbekistan Turkey 15:23
S Jaishankar Calls On UN Chief, Discusses Afghanistan Situation Other News 15:23
Indian government committed to safe return of all Indian nationals from Afghanistan Other News 15:22
IAF aircraft carrying 120 Indian officials takes off from Kabul Other News 15:21
Azerbaijan announces date of preliminary trial of ex-ambassador to Serbia Society 15:20
Indian PM directs officials to ensure safe evacuation of all Indian citizens from Afghanistan Other News 15:19
S. Jaishankar Calls On UN Chief, Discusses Afghanistan Situation Other News 15:17
Azerbaijani SMEs working to minimize capex in building infosystems - ministry Economy 15:17
Ambassador of Uzbekistan presented his credentials to President of Lithuania Uzbekistan 15:10
Kazakhstan to increase electricity prices Oil&Gas 15:10
India introduces new electronic visa in view of situation in Afghanistan Other News 15:09
Azerbaijan allocates funds for road reconstruction in Baku's Nizami district - order Politics 15:08
Total amount of transactions on Turkmen exchange for July 2021 revealed Business 15:04
Turkey issues updated statistics on crude oil shipments via local ports Turkey 15:00
Turkish president showed special interest in armored car produced by TUMOSAN at IDEF-2021 fair in Istanbul (PHOTO) Azerbaijan 14:55
Maire Tecnimont sees increase in green energy revenues Oil&Gas 14:53
Georgia shares data on COVID-19 cases for August 18 Georgia 14:43
Azerbaijan's Defense Minister meets with Chief of General Staff of Turkish Armed Forces Politics 14:42
Recent data on shipment of agricultural products through Turkish ports published Turkey 14:41
Maire Tecnimont reports over 9% increase in production volumes Oil&Gas 14:40
Turkey shares latest data on shipment of metallurgical products Turkey 14:31
Iran implements several plans on paving roads in Ilam Province Construction 14:28
Volume of goods shipped via Turkish Antalya port in 7M2021 revealed Turkey 14:27
Turkey unveils data on cargo movement via Tekirdag port for 7M2021 Turkey 14:26
Nominal income of Azerbaijani population increases - annual report Finance 14:25
Azerbaijan shares data on Armenian military targets destroyed in Second Karabakh War by UAVs Azerbaijan 14:22
Uzbekistan to attract resources of IDB subsidiaries for dev’t of private sector Uzbekistan 14:18
ADY Container names volume of railway transportation from Turkmenistan to Turkey Transport 14:17
Uniper’s direct carbon emissions from European power generation to rise y-o-y Oil&Gas 14:14
Azerbaijani TPPs increase electricity generation Oil&Gas 14:12
Azerbaijan shares data on number of economically active citizens Business 14:11
Azerbaijan reveals volume of electricity export to Georgia Oil&Gas 14:09
Iran to boost dates exports from Khuzestan Province Business 14:07
Azerbaijan records growth in production value of building materials Business 14:07
Azerbaijani peacekeepers safely evacuating French citizens from Kabul airport Politics 14:04
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for August 18 Society 14:00
Uniper increases natural gas sales amid signing new contracts Oil&Gas 13:51
SOCAR’s Petkim sees significant growth in net sales Oil&Gas 13:09
All news