Khulo-Zarzma Highway reconstruction to be strategically important to region - Georgian PM

Today, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, accompanied by Parliament Speaker Kakha Kuchava and Chairman of Ajara AR Government Tornike Rizhvadze, observed the state-funded road’s reconstruction, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

Head of the Roads Department Giorgi Tsereteli briefed PM on Kuwait Fund-financed works carried out simultaneously on a 42-kilometre section of the same road.

Batumi (Angisa)-Akhaltsikhe Highway’s (Khulo-Zarzma) Project consists of three sections, and a total of 47 kilometres of roads, and seven bridges, will be rehabilitated/reconstructed, with two-lane asphalt and concrete surface to be paved.

Renovated Khulo-Zarzma Highway worth approximately GEL 110 million will offer the shortest route between the Samtskhe-Javakheti and Adjara regions.

The upgraded road will cut travel time from Batumi to Akhaltsikhe by 90 minutes.