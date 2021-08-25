Georgia to receive Johnson&Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 25

Georgia will receive 50,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine in September, the Head of the National Center for Diseases Control and Public Health (NCDC), Amiran Gamkrelidze said, Trend reports referring to Business Media Georgia.

According to Gamkrelidze, the vaccine, which is used only once, is aided by the German government.

"According to my calculations, in August we will spend half a million doses of Pfizer vaccine, and probably reach September with a million doses. Of this amount, some 300,000 is for the second dose of the vaccine," he said.

"An additional 350,000 people can be vaccinated in September. If we manage to do a million doses by the end of September, we will be able to fight this pandemic,” he said.

As for the use of booster doses, which are actively discussed in many countries, Gamkrelidze said that as in case of flu, in this case, it will probably be necessary to use booster doses, but how often- remains to be discussed.

