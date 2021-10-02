Georgia unveils turnout on municipal election

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 2

According to the Central Election Commission, out of 1,002,900 people registered in Tbilisi, as of 10:00 a.m., 70,599 people had cast their ballots in the municipal election, representing a 7 percent turnout across the capital, Trend reports, citing Georgian media.

The most active constituency, as of 10:00 am, is Gldani with 7.6 percent of the turnout, which means that out of 146,088 people registered, 11,109 voters have already made their choice.

The most passive polling station is Krtsanisi, where the turnout was 6.3 percent, which means that 2,599 out of 41,314 people registered in Krtsanisi were present.

As for the other Georgian districts, the activity is as follows:

Mtatsminda – 7 percent, Vake – 7 percent, Saburtalo – 6.7 percent, Isani – 6.7 percent, Samgori – 7.1 percent, Chugureti – 7 percent, Didube – 7.3 percent and Nadzaladevi – 7.1 percent.

