Presidential administration of Georgia submits candidates for election commission to parliament

The Administration of the President of Georgia submitted its list of candidates for the positions of the Central Election Commission (CEC) head and members to the parliament earlier today, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

The proposed CEC chairs are acting commission head Giorgi Kalandarishvili and executive director of Civil Platform 20/20 Tengiz Tevzadze.

Four candidates - Kristine Kajaia, Levan Isakadze, Maia Zaridze and Gia Tsatsashvili - have been proposed for the two vacant CEC member posts.

Incumbent CEC head Kalandarishvili expressed his hope that the parliament would support his candidacy due to the "experience and achievements" the commission has gained under his chairmanship.

There have been positive changes in the [CEC] administration under my leadership - this is the feedback from the international partners," he added.

CEC head will be elected for a five-year term if their candidacy is supported by 100 MPs in the 150-member state legislature. If no candidate gains such support, 76 votes will be enough to appoint the CEC head for a six-month term.