Georgia shares data on visitor inflow from Kyrgyzstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. Georgia reports considerable increases in the number of visitors traveling from Kyrgyzstan in April 2022, Trend reports via the Georgian National Tourism Administration.

The number of visitors from Kyrgyzstan traveling to Georgia (673) in April 2022 has doubled compared to the same period of 2021 (325).

Kyrgyzstan ranked 23 among the main countries of origin for people arriving in Georgia in April 2022.

Meanwhile, Turkey ranked first on the list with 35,959 visitors to Georgia in the reporting period of 2022, followed by Russia (33,556), and Armenia (32,228).

The total number of international visitors to Georgia in April 2022 amounted to 244,293 visitors, which is an increase of 184.9 percent, compared to 85,754 over the same period of 2021.