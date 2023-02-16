Kutaisi International Airport continues flights despite bad weather

Despite heavy and intense snowfall in western Georgia, Kutaisi International Airport continues regular flights, Trend reports with reference to Agenda.

The anti-icing procedures of the aircrafts were carried out in a “timely manner”, and all the scheduled flights, including arrivals and departures, have not been impacted, the body noted.

The United Airports of Georgia said due to rain and strong wind, Israeli airline Israir’s flight had been diverted from Batumi International Airport to Kutaisi International Airport, which received the flight, and the passengers were transported to Georgia's Black Sea city of Batumi.