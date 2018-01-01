Mike Pence postpones Mideast trip

1 January 2018 23:36 (UTC+04:00)

Vice President Mike Pence, who postponed a Middle East trip after Arab leaders denounced the new U.S. policy on Jerusalem, isn’t scheduled to visit Israel in January, either, according to an Israeli official, TIME reports.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Emmanuel Nahshon said the visit isn’t included in the schedule of high-level dignitaries in January, without elaborating on the reason for the delay. White House and Pence spokespeople didn’t have immediate comment.

The vice president had planned to meet with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in December and deliver a speech to the Israeli Knesset, but the visit was put off until this month.

The official reason given was a critical Senate vote on the tax reform bill, but the postponement followed Arab objections to President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, who claims east Jerusalem for the capital of a future state of Palestine, canceled a scheduled meeting with Pence in response to the U.S. move.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Princes of Persia and Sons of Desert in 2018 World Cup
Commentary 30 November 2017 15:32
Britain's May heads to Middle East
World 29 November 2017 13:10
Flammable landscape of the Middle East
Politics 20 November 2017 16:35
When oil market will be more dependent on Middle East?
Oil&Gas 14 November 2017 10:08
Pence voices U.S. concern to Turkish prime minister about arrests
Turkey 10 November 2017 02:04
Middle East "takes no prisoners"
Commentary 8 November 2017 15:39
Netanyahu expresses hope for U.S. peace push in Middle East
World 3 November 2017 14:46
Iran says firm to boost deterrence as more plots likely (Exclusive) (PHOTO)
Politics 31 October 2017 22:00
Middle East is changing... for the worse
Politics 24 October 2017 14:23
Waiting for the next act of Iranian drama
Politics 17 October 2017 15:03
Kazakhstan to increase Halal food exports
Economy news 20 September 2017 22:16
Iran eyes to preserve national, regional security via Syrian conflict settlement
Politics 18 September 2017 20:34
Syria not falling thanks to Iran, ex-MP says
Politics 15 September 2017 17:11
Separatism pandemic threatens peace
Nuclear Program 31 August 2017 20:02
Mike Pence urges four South American nations to cut contacts with North Korea
Other News 17 August 2017 00:11
US, Russian officials' meetings to have positive impact on Middle East - expert
Commentary 11 August 2017 09:25
Risk of war seems real in Middle East despite Rouhani’s will (Exclusive)
Politics 5 August 2017 21:20
IMF improves economic growth forecast for developing countries
Economy news 24 July 2017 15:04