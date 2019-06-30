Trump says both he and North Korea's Kim want to meet at DMZ

30 June 2019 07:31 (UTC+04:00)

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday he and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un both want to meet at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) dividing the two Koreas later in the day, raising hopes for an encounter that could jump-start stalled nuclear talks, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Trump arrived in Seoul late on Saturday for talks with South Korean President Moon Jae-in after attending the Group of 20 summit in Osaka, Japan, during which he made a surprise, spur-of-the-moment offer to meet Kim.

If Trump and Kim meet, it would be for the third time in just over a year, and four months since their second summit in Hanoi, Vietnam broke down.

“Well we’ll see. He very much wants to,” Trump said when asked by a reporter whether Kim would meet him at the DMZ later on Sunday when Trump is scheduled to visit the heavily armed border.

“They’re trying to work it out. We both want to do it,” he said after a meeting with South Korean business leaders including the heads of Samsung, Hyundai Motor, Lotte, SK and Poongsan groups.

“It’s going to be very short, virtually a handshake. But that’s OK. A handshake means a lot.”

He said he and Kim had a “good relationship” but there was still a long way to go to reach an agreement that would end the North’s nuclear program in return for an end to sanctions and permanent peace on the Korean peninsula.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Trump says he and North Korea's Kim had 'good relationship'
US 06:25
President Donald Trump says is 'in no hurry' for a deal with China
China 04:50
Trump to visit Korean Demilitarised Zone on Sunday
US 02:38
Trump appeals U.S. judge's border wall funding ruling
US 29 June 21:52
Putin says Russia will do all it can to improve ties with U.S.
Russia 29 June 19:20
Ankara, Washington to remain allies, partners - Erdogan
Turkey 29 June 12:12
Latest
BP eyes to enter TANAP operating company
Business 07:00
Trump says he and North Korea's Kim had 'good relationship'
US 06:25
Saudi energy minister says nine-month OPEC+ extension most likely
Economy 05:37
President Donald Trump says is 'in no hurry' for a deal with China
China 04:50
Saudi Forces say intercepted Houthi drone launched towards Jizan Airport
Arab World 04:26
Yemen Houthi rebels claim attack on other Saudi airport
World 03:32
Trump to visit Korean Demilitarised Zone on Sunday
US 02:38
Turkey says observation post in Syria's Idlib attacked, no casualties
Turkey 01:54
Yemen's Houthis attack military positions at Saudi Jizan airport
Arab World 00:58