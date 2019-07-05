Dozens of migrants feared dead after boat capsizes off Tunisia

5 July 2019 01:03 (UTC+04:00)

A boat carrying at least 86 refugees and migrants has capsized off the coast of Tunisia with most feared drowned, Trend reports citing Aljazeera.

Some of the four initial survivors told the Tunisian coastguard on Thursday the boat sank off the town of Zarzis, Tunisian Red Crescent official Mongi Slim told Reuters news agency.

Tunisian fishermen came across the sinking boat and were able to pull four survivors out on Wednesday night, but could not find any of the other passengers, said Lorena Lando, head of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Tunisia.

Eighty-two people remain missing in the incident, which comes a day after a deadly air attack on a Libyan detention centre killed at least 44 migrants.

Al Jazeera's Sarah Khairat, reporting from a refugee camp in Zarzis where the survivors were brought, said the vessel was heading from the west of Libya to Europe when it capsized. The four survivors were all men - three from Mali and one from the Ivory Coast.

The Ivory Coast national later died and two of the others are in hospital.

