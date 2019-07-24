4 dead in aircraft crash in Mexico

24 July 2019 08:26 (UTC+04:00)

Four people died on Tuesday when a small plane crashed in Mexico's northern state of Chihuahua, the state prosecutor's said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The plane allegedly crashed moments after it took off over an agricultural field located in a commercial corridor near Ciudad Cuauhtemoc in the west of the state.

Officers who responded to the emergency found bodies of three men and a woman inside the plane, including that of the pilot, according to the prosecutor's office.

Civil Aviation personnel will investigate the incident whose causes are still unknown.

According to local press, one of the victims was an evangelical pastor who was traveling with the other two passengers to the neighboring state of Durango.

