Afghan Interior Minister declares victory over Daesh terror group in country

11 November 2019 00:30 (UTC+04:00)

Acting Afghan Interior Minister Masoud Andarabi announced on Sunday that the Daesh terrorist group had been defeated in the country, while remaining small cells would be eliminated, media reported, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

The minister declared the victory over the terror group in eastern Nangarhar province, where he was introducing a new police chief, according to Afghanistan’s 1TV channel.

Nangarhar is considered to be a key province since it was where Daesh* first emerged in the country in 2014 and established its stronghold.

Andarabi noted that some Daesh cells still remained in the country, shifting to other provinces, and pledged to destroy them.

Daesh announced the creation of its branch in Afghanistan in January 2015, having launched a number of deadly attacks on civilians and soldiers.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Tajikistan ready to lay its section of railway to Turkmenistan through Afghanistan
Business 8 November 14:25
Turkmenistan sells base oil, fabric, sheet glass through Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange
Turkmenistan 4 November 10:36
Kazakhstan, Afghanistan talk investment cooperation
Business 2 November 11:35
Turkmenistan, Tajikistan mull railway project through Afghanistan
Business 2 November 09:41
Turkmenistan exports cement to Uzbekistan and Afghanistan
Business 29 October 15:00
Pompeo to host extraordinary meeting of Anti-Daesh Coalition on 14 November
World 29 October 07:13
Latest
Evo Morales Resigns From Bolivian Presidency Amid Calls From Military, Police
World 01:18
Bolivia's military calls on Morales to step down as election fallout widens
Other News 01:10
US Congress threatens to sanction Turkey unless Ankara abandons S-400
Turkey 10 November 23:58
Iraqi forces fire tear gas injuring 22 in Baghdad: sources
Arab World 10 November 22:49
A dozen dead, fishermen missing after cyclone Bulbul lashes Bangladesh and India
World 10 November 21:53
Blast in Iraq injures five Italian soldiers - army
Arab World 10 November 21:31
Spanish voter turnout at 38% at 2 p.m., down from April election
Other News 10 November 20:49
With discounts galore and Taylor Swift, Alibaba eyes another record Singles' Day
Other News 10 November 20:05
Spain, Azerbaijan see 5.5% growth in bilateral trade
Business 10 November 19:35